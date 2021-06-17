Insider Buying: The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO & Director Just Bought 2.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Richard Moore, recently paid US$42.74 per share to buy US$102k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Bancorp

The Non-Independent Director, Suzanne DeFerie, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$34.11 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$43.71. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Suzanne DeFerie's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.88k shares worth US$153k. But insiders sold 47.90k shares worth US$1.7m. In total, First Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$34.83. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FBNC Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of First Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First Bancorp insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. While recent transactions indicate confidence in First Bancorp, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for First Bancorp.

Of course First Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.