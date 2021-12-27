Insider Buying: The Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Independent Director Just Bought 17% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Edward Muransky, recently paid US$17.72 per share to buy US$270k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Farmers National Banc

Notably, that recent purchase by Edward Muransky is the biggest insider purchase of Farmers National Banc shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$18.34 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Farmers National Banc share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 78.24k shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 1.50k shares, for US$21k. In total, Farmers National Banc insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$16.16. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FMNB Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Farmers National Banc

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 9.3% of Farmers National Banc shares, worth about US$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Farmers National Banc Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Farmers National Banc insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Farmers National Banc and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

