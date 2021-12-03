Insider Buying: The F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Founder Just Bought US$1.8m Worth Of Shares

Those following along with F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Adam Gilchrist, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.8m on stock at an average price of US$10.46. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.7%.

F45 Training Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Adam Gilchrist was the biggest purchase of F45 Training Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.23. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Adam Gilchrist was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FXLV Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. F45 Training Holdings insiders own about US$242m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The F45 Training Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about F45 Training Holdings. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that F45 Training Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

