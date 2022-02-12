Insider Buying: The Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Independent Director Just Bought 275% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) should definitely note that the Independent Director, George Brown, recently paid US$85.18 per share to buy US$170k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 275%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Exponent

The Corporate VP - Polymers Science & Materials Chemistry, Maureen T. Reitman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$780k worth of shares at a price of US$120 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$85.65). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Exponent shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EXPO Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Exponent insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$55m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Exponent Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Exponent insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Exponent that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

