Insider Buying: The EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Founder Just Bought US$165k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) should definitely note that the Founder, Eric Remer, recently paid US$16.48 per share to buy US$165k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EverCommerce

In fact, the recent purchase by Eric Remer was the biggest purchase of EverCommerce shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months EverCommerce insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EVCM Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Does EverCommerce Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that EverCommerce insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about US$209m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EverCommerce Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest EverCommerce insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for EverCommerce that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

