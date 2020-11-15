Insider Buying: The Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Independent Director Just Bought US$60k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Independent Director, Carl Goldfischer, recently bought US$60k worth of stock, for US$12.07 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Epizyme

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman David Mott for US$994k worth of shares, at about US$16.03 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.79. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 67.02k shares worth US$1.1m. But insiders sold 996.00 shares worth US$22k. In total, Epizyme insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EPZM Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership of Epizyme

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Epizyme insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$3.9m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Epizyme Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Epizyme insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Epizyme that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

