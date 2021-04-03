Insider Buying: The Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Lead Independent Director Just Bought 336% More Shares

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Lead Independent Director, Chetan Puttagunta, recently bought a whopping US$558k worth of stock, at a price of US$112. That purchase boosted their holding by 336%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Elastic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Non-Executive Director, Steven Schuurman, sold US$98m worth of shares at a price of US$145 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$115. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Elastic than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ESTC Insider Trading Volume April 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Elastic insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$2.3b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Elastic Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Elastic (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

