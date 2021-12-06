Insider Buying: The Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought 7.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Roy Hoover, recently paid US$29.38 per share to buy US$294k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 7.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elanco Animal Health

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman of the Board Roy Hoover was not the only time they bought Elanco Animal Health shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$32.44 per share in a US$811k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$28.17). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Elanco Animal Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ELAN Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Elanco Animal Health insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Elanco Animal Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Elanco Animal Health insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Elanco Animal Health.

