Insider Buying: The Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Independent Director Just Bought 89% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Jonny Ginns, recently paid US$9.46 per share to buy US$498k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 89%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Ecovyst Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Jonny Ginns was not the only time they bought Ecovyst shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$14.04 per share in a US$498k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.88 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Ecovyst insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$11.58. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ECVT Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.4% of Ecovyst shares, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ecovyst Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Ecovyst insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Ecovyst has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

