Insider Buying: The Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO & Director Just Bought 4.9% More Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Director, Anthony Jabbour, recently bought a whopping US$1m worth of stock, at a price of US$20.96. While that only increased their holding size by 4.9%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO & Director Anthony Jabbour was not their only acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$22.00 per share in a US$4.4m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$21.71 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DNB Insider Trading Volume June 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings insiders own about US$345m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

