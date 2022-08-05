Insider Buying: The Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Independent Director Just Bought 5.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Independent Director, Raymond Nielsen, recently bought US$61k worth of stock, for US$34.18 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Dime Community Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Raymond Nielsen is the biggest insider purchase of Dime Community Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$33.25). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.49k shares worth US$84k. But they sold 1.47k shares for US$52k. In total, Dime Community Bancshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:DCOM Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Dime Community Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dime Community Bancshares insiders own 9.1% of the company, currently worth about US$117m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dime Community Bancshares Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Dime Community Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Dime Community Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

