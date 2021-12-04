Insider Buying: The Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought US$126k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael Davis, recently paid US$3.51 per share to buy US$126k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Cyanotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Davis was the biggest purchase of Cyanotech shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Michael Davis was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CYAN Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Does Cyanotech Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 19% of Cyanotech shares, worth about US$4.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cyanotech Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cyanotech insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cyanotech.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

