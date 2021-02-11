Insider Buying: The CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board Just Bought US$999k Worth Of Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board, John Hendricks, recently bought a whopping US$999k worth of stock, at a price of US$13.50. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CuriosityStream

In fact, the recent purchase by Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board John Hendricks was not their only acquisition of CuriosityStream shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$6.5m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$19.54. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

John Hendricks bought 21.24m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$0.43. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CURI Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CuriosityStream insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about US$436m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CuriosityStream Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about CuriosityStream. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CuriosityStream (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

