Insider Buying: The Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Independent Director Just Bought 16% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Chris Avery, recently paid US$92.71 per share to buy US$324k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cullen/Frost Bankers

The Director Graham Weston made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$69.13 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$96.45), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CFR Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cullen/Frost Bankers

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders own 4.0% of the company, currently worth about US$245m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cullen/Frost Bankers Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cullen/Frost Bankers (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

