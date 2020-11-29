Insider Buying: The Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Independent Director Just Bought 3.9% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Aaron Fletcher, the Independent Director of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) recently shelled out US$83k to buy stock, at US$12.64 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cue Biopharma

The insider, Christopher Marlett, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$630k worth of shares at a price of US$17.53 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$13.74). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Christopher Marlett was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.05k shares for US$421k. But they sold 86.08k shares for US$1.4m. Christopher Marlett sold a total of 86.08k shares over the year at an average price of US$16.57. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CUE Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Cue Biopharma shares, worth about US$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cue Biopharma Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Cue Biopharma insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cue Biopharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

