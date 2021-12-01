Insider Buying: The Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Lead Independent Director Just Bought 12% More Shares

Potential Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Brett Barth, recently bought US$358k worth of stock, paying US$35.85 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cowen

The MD & COO, John Holmes, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$595k worth of shares at a price of US$42.49 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$35.38. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Cowen than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cowen insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 4.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cowen Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Cowen insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Cowen you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

