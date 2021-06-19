Insider Buying: The Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Founder & Non Executive Chairman of the Board Just Bought US$9.9m Worth Of Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder & Non Executive Chairman of the Board, Harold Hamm, recently bought a whopping US$9.9m worth of stock, at a price of US$36.53. While that only increased their holding size by 0.09%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Continental Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder & Non Executive Chairman of the Board Harold Hamm was not the only time they bought Continental Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$57m worth of shares at a price of US$17.01 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$34.08. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$145m for 8.46m shares. But they sold 77.47k shares for US$2.4m. In total, Continental Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CLR Insider Trading Volume June 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Continental Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Continental Resources insiders own 84% of the company, currently worth about US$10b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Continental Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Continental Resources. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Continental Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

