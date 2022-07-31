Insider Buying: The Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Independent Director Just Bought 496% More Shares

Those following along with Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Emanuel Chirico, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$34.06. That increased their holding by a full 496%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Conagra Brands

In fact, the recent purchase by Emanuel Chirico was the biggest purchase of Conagra Brands shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$34.21. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Emanuel Chirico was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CAG Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Conagra Brands shares, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conagra Brands Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Conagra Brands insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Conagra Brands is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

