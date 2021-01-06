Insider Buying: The Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Independent Director Just Bought 130% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Larry Enterline, the Independent Director of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$19.62 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 130%, which is good to see.

Compass Diversified Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Partner & COO Patrick Maciariello made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$17.68 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$20.62 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Compass Diversified insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 48.72k shares worth US$891k. But insiders sold 5.56k shares worth US$100k. In total, Compass Diversified insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CODI Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Compass Diversified

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Compass Diversified insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Compass Diversified Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Compass Diversified shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Compass Diversified. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Compass Diversified (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

