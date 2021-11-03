Insider Buying: The CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Independent Director Just Bought 69% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Independent Director, Misha Petkevich, recently bought US$96k worth of stock, for US$0.58 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 69%, which is good to see.

CohBar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Misha Petkevich was the biggest purchase of CohBar shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$0.68), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

CohBar insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$0.63 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does CohBar Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CohBar insiders own about US$9.0m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The CohBar Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CohBar insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for CohBar (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

