Insider Buying: The Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Just Bought 3,150% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director, Scott Fainor, recently bought US$65k worth of stock, for US$20.49 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 3,150%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Codorus Valley Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Giambalvo bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$21.35 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$21.14). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.69k shares for US$644k. But they sold 191.00 shares for US$4.5k. Overall, Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:CVLY Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$9.3m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Codorus Valley Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Codorus Valley Bancorp has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

