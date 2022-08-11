Insider Buying: The Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) President Just Bought 60% More Shares

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, M. Doyle, recently bought a whopping US$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$59.66. That increased their holding by a full 60%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Civitas Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by M. Doyle was the biggest purchase of Civitas Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$59.71. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Civitas Resources share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. M. Doyle was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CIVI Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Civitas Resources insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Civitas Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Civitas Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Civitas Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

