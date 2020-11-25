Insider Buying: The Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) CEO & Director Just Bought 702% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Raj Kannan, recently paid US$4.00 per share to buy US$480k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 702%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Chiasma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Raj Kannan is the biggest insider purchase of Chiasma shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$4.25 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Chiasma share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Raj Kannan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Raj Kannan bought a total of 130.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$4.02. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CHMA Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Chiasma is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Chiasma Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Chiasma insiders have about 0.4% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.0m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chiasma Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Chiasma stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chiasma. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Chiasma.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

