Insider Buying: The Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Independent Director Just Bought 34% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David MacLennan, the Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) recently shelled out US$96k to buy stock, at US$200 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 34%.

Caterpillar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group President of Resource Industries, Denise Johnson, sold US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$221 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$201. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Caterpillar insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CAT Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership of Caterpillar

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Caterpillar insiders own about US$195m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Caterpillar Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Caterpillar insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Caterpillar. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Caterpillar and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

