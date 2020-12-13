Insider Buying: The Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Founder Just Bought 2.3% More Shares

Those following along with Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Melvin Payne, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$871k on stock at an average price of US$30.02. While that only increased their holding size by 2.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Carriage Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Melvin Payne is the biggest insider purchase of Carriage Services shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$29.71). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Melvin Payne was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 56.43k shares worth US$1.4m. But they sold 29.74k shares for US$483k. In total, Carriage Services insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$24.31. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CSV Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2020

Carriage Services is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Carriage Services

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 9.4% of Carriage Services shares, worth about US$50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Carriage Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Carriage Services we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Carriage Services.

But note: Carriage Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.