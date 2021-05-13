Insider Buying: The Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Independent Director Just Bought 25% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Martha Aronson, the Independent Director of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) recently shelled out US$52k to buy stock, at US$34.59 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 25%.

Cardiovascular Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Martha Aronson was not the only time they bought Cardiovascular Systems shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$97k worth of shares at a price of US$32.22 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$35.17. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Cardiovascular Systems share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Cardiovascular Systems insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CSII Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Cardiovascular Systems is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Cardiovascular Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cardiovascular Systems insiders own about US$49m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cardiovascular Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Cardiovascular Systems shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cardiovascular Systems. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cardiovascular Systems and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.