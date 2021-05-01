Insider Buying: The Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Chief Financial Officer Just Bought 69% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, Denis Duncan, recently paid US$18.98 per share to buy US$380k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 69%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capstar Financial Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Denis Duncan was the biggest purchase of Capstar Financial Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$19.19. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Capstar Financial Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Capstar Financial Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$15.08. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CSTR Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

Capstar Financial Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Capstar Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Capstar Financial Holdings shares, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Capstar Financial Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Capstar Financial Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Capstar Financial Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Capstar Financial Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.