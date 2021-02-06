Insider Buying: The Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Executive VP & Chief Corporate Services Officer Just Bought 38% More Shares

Potential Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Corporate Services Officer, Anthony Barry, recently bought US$126k worth of stock, paying US$12.63 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 38%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capitol Federal Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Anthony Barry is the biggest insider purchase of Capitol Federal Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$12.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.65k shares for US$304k. But they sold 2.28k shares for US$26k. In total, Capitol Federal Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$11.00. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CFFN Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Capitol Federal Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Capitol Federal Financial insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$33m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Capitol Federal Financial Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Capitol Federal Financial insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Capitol Federal Financial. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Capitol Federal Financial you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

