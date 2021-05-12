Insider Buying: The Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Independent Director Just Bought 24% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Independent Director, William Kistner, recently bought US$28k worth of stock, for US$22.95 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 24%.

Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Robert Yohanan, for US$417k worth of shares, at about US$21.01 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.57, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.1% of Robert Yohanan's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 13.88k shares for US$225k. But they sold 42.70k shares for US$764k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Byline Bancorp shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$17.89. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BY Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Byline Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Byline Bancorp insiders own about US$339m worth of shares (which is 38% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Byline Bancorp Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Byline Bancorp stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Byline Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Byline Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

