Insider Buying: The Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Vice Chairman Just Bought 3.0% More Shares

Potential Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shareholders may wish to note that the Vice Chairman, James Hays, recently bought US$434k worth of stock, paying US$43.38 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Brown & Brown Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Robert Lloyd, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$971k worth of shares at a price of US$44.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$44.69. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 17% of Robert Lloyd's stake.

In total, Brown & Brown insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BRO Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2021

Does Brown & Brown Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Brown & Brown insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$2.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brown & Brown Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Brown & Brown.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

