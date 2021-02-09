Insider Buying: The BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) President of Development Services & Landscape Development Just Bought 1.6% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Thomas Donnelly, the President of Development Services & Landscape Development of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) recently shelled out US$77k to buy stock, at US$15.32 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BrightView Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Donnelly was the biggest purchase of BrightView Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.07). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Donnelly.

Thomas Donnelly purchased 10.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$14.55. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BV Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Does BrightView Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BrightView Holdings insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BrightView Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in BrightView Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

