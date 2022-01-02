Insider Buying: The BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Independent Director Just Bought US$299k Worth Of Shares

Potential BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Ronald Daniels, recently bought US$299k worth of stock, paying US$13.49 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

BridgeBio Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Randal Scott bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$62.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$16.68). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.8m for 46.15k shares. On the other hand they divested 11.75k shares, for US$150k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by BridgeBio Pharma insiders. They paid about US$38.98 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BBIO Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership of BridgeBio Pharma

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BridgeBio Pharma insiders own about US$181m worth of shares (which is 7.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BridgeBio Pharma Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about BridgeBio Pharma. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in BridgeBio Pharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

