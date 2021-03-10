Insider Buying: The Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Independent Director Just Bought 145% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Elizabeth Huebner, recently paid US$7.17 per share to buy US$101k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 145%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blue Apron Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Elizabeth Huebner is the biggest insider purchase of Blue Apron Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$7.23. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Blue Apron Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Blue Apron Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:APRN Insider Trading Volume March 11th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Blue Apron Holdings insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Blue Apron Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Blue Apron Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Blue Apron Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.