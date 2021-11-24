Insider Buying: The Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Independent Director Just Bought US$130k Worth Of Shares

Potential Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Jack Schuler, recently bought US$130k worth of stock, paying US$6.51 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Biodesix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Jack Schuler was not their only acquisition of Biodesix shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$7.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.29 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Biodesix insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:BDSX Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Biodesix Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Biodesix insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 65% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Biodesix Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Biodesix. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Biodesix. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Biodesix (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.