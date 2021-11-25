Insider Buying: The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Just Bought 75% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vincent Milano, the Director of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) recently shelled out US$91k to buy stock, at US$12.19 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 75%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by Vincent Milano was the biggest purchase of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$12.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Vincent Milano was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

George Abercrombie sold a total of 10.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$13.42. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BCRX Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

I will like BioCryst Pharmaceuticals better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course BioCryst Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.