Insider Buying: The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development Just Bought 168% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) should definitely note that the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Kevin Conn, recently paid US$22.84 per share to buy US$257k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 168%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kevin Conn was the biggest purchase of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$24.85. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 25.25k shares worth US$553k. On the other hand they divested 15.28k shares, for US$288k. In total, Berkshire Hills Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BHLB Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Berkshire Hills Bancorp insiders own about US$56m worth of shares. That equates to 4.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Berkshire Hills Bancorp has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

