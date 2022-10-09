Insider Buying: The Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) President Just Bought 1.8% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Spilman, the President of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) recently shelled out US$78k to buy stock, at US$15.58 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bassett Furniture Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director William Warden bought US$162k worth of shares at a price of US$16.17 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$15.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Bassett Furniture Industries insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Bassett Furniture Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bassett Furniture Industries we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bassett Furniture Industries. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bassett Furniture Industries (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

