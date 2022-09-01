Insider Buying: The Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Just Bought 162% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Darryl Demos, the Director of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) recently shelled out US$76k to buy stock, at US$32.15 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 162%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bankwell Financial Group

The Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer Matthew McNeill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$344k worth of shares at a price of US$31.12 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$31.52 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 38.90k shares worth US$1.2m. But insiders sold 2.78k shares worth US$89k. In total, Bankwell Financial Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:BWFG Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Bankwell Financial Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bankwell Financial Group insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Bankwell Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bankwell Financial Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bankwell Financial Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

