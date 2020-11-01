Insider Buying: The Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) President Just Bought 6.3% More Shares

Potential Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Jared Wolff, recently bought US$115k worth of stock, paying US$11.50 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.3%.

Banc of California Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President Jared Wolff was not their only acquisition of Banc of California shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$251k worth of shares at a price of US$15.18 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.00. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Banc of California insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$12.48. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BANC Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Banc of California insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$6.6m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Banc of California Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Banc of California insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Banc of California has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

