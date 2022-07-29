Insider Buying: The Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Independent Director Just Bought 67% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Michael Dumais, recently paid US$24.39 per share to buy US$244k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 67%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Baker Hughes

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Brian Worrell, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$28.50 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$24.98. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Baker Hughes than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BKR Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Baker Hughes insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Baker Hughes Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Baker Hughes, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Baker Hughes has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

