Insider Buying: The B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman & Co-CEO Just Bought 2.0% More Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & Co-CEO, Bryant Riley, recently bought a whopping US$4.6m worth of stock, at a price of US$46.00. While that only increased their holding size by 2.0%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At B. Riley Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Bryant Riley is the biggest insider purchase of B. Riley Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$51.05 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for B. Riley Financial share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$17m for 554.11k shares. But insiders sold 11.46k shares worth US$347k. Overall, B. Riley Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$30.41 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RILY Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does B. Riley Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. B. Riley Financial insiders own about US$579m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At B. Riley Financial Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about B. Riley Financial. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing B. Riley Financial. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for B. Riley Financial (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.