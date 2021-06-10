Insider Buying: The Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Independent Director Just Bought 161% More Shares

Potential Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, William Drew, recently bought US$163k worth of stock, paying US$8.15 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 161%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Asure Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Drew is the biggest insider purchase of Asure Software shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$8.69 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. William Drew was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:ASUR Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

Does Asure Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.0% of Asure Software shares, worth about US$9.9m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Asure Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Asure Software insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Asure Software you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

