Insider Buying: The ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Independent Director Just Bought 7.0% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Mark Mealy, the Independent Director of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) recently shelled out US$62k to buy stock, at US$3.08 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 7.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

ARC Document Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar, for US$848k worth of shares, at about US$1.38 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$3.06, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar's holding.

In total, ARC Document Solutions insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ARC Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does ARC Document Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of ARC Document Solutions shares, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ARC Document Solutions Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but ARC Document Solutions insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.