Insider Buying: The Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Independent Director Just Bought 100% More Shares

Potential Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Stacy Kanter, recently bought US$149k worth of stock, paying US$22.86 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Therapeutics

The Independent Director, Joel Marcus, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$49.66 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$22.93). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Applied Therapeutics shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:APLT Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Applied Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Applied Therapeutics insiders own about US$114m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Applied Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Applied Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Applied Therapeutics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Applied Therapeutics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

