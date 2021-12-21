Insider Buying: The Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) President Just Bought 3.2% More Shares

Potential Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Jay Venkatesan, recently bought US$106k worth of stock, paying US$2.55 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Angion Biomedica

Notably, that recent purchase by Jay Venkatesan is the biggest insider purchase of Angion Biomedica shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.62. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Angion Biomedica share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$115k for 45.63k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.40k shares, for US$28k. Overall, Angion Biomedica insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ANGN Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Angion Biomedica insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Angion Biomedica Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Angion Biomedica insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Angion Biomedica (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

