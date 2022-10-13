Insider Buying: The AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO, President & Director Just Bought 2.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) should definitely note that the CEO, President & Director, James Clemmer, recently paid US$15.00 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AngioDynamics

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, President & Director James Clemmer was not their only acquisition of AngioDynamics shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$228k worth of shares at a price of US$22.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$14.05. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 21.00k shares for US$401k. On the other hand they divested 19.51k shares, for US$462k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of AngioDynamics shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$23.66, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$14.05). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of AngioDynamics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AngioDynamics insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AngioDynamics Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at AngioDynamics. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for AngioDynamics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

