Insider Buying: The American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Independent Director Just Bought US$8.8k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Martha Goss, the Independent Director of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) recently shelled out US$8.8k to buy stock, at US$145 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

American Water Works Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Lloyd Yates bought US$232k worth of shares at a price of US$116 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$136 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the American Water Works Company insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.06k shares for US$241k. On the other hand they divested 609.00 shares, for US$88k. In total, American Water Works Company insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AWK Insider Trading Volume March 8th 2021

American Water Works Company is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of American Water Works Company

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that American Water Works Company insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$63m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Water Works Company Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in American Water Works Company and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with American Water Works Company and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.