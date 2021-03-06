Insider Buying: The Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Independent Director Just Bought 3.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Bruce Perkins, recently paid US$259 per share to buy US$259k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amedisys

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Bruce Perkins was not their only acquisition of Amedisys shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$335k worth of shares at a price of US$167 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$241), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 6.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 226.00 shares, for US$50k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Amedisys insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMED Insider Trading Volume March 6th 2021

Does Amedisys Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Amedisys insiders own about US$161m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amedisys Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Amedisys insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Amedisys has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

