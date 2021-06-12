Insider Buying: The Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Independent Director Just Bought 17% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Independent Director, Zachary Savas, recently bought US$64k worth of stock, for US$12.86 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alta Equipment Group

The Non-Independent Director Daniel Shribman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$105k worth of shares at a price of US$8.75 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$13.10), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Alta Equipment Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$9.65 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ALTG Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Does Alta Equipment Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Alta Equipment Group insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alta Equipment Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Alta Equipment Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Alta Equipment Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

