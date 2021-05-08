Insider Buying: The Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Independent Director Just Bought 14% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Reuben Jeffery, recently paid US$160 per share to buy US$401k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Jay Horgen for US$593k worth of shares, at about US$59.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$174), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Affiliated Managers Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$86.90. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AMG Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of Affiliated Managers Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Affiliated Managers Group shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Affiliated Managers Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Affiliated Managers Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

